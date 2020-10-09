Benita was born in Washburn, WI on May 13, 1950 to Evelyn and Roy Rude Sr. She died in Omaha, NE on September 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Roy Rude Jr and Jack Rude Sr. She is survived by a large extended family, and close friends, Karen and John Porter.
Committal Service 10 AM Friday, Oct 16th, at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd, Omaha NE.
