South Shore senior guard remains one of the top two scorers in the state of Wisconsin. As South Shore (12-3) battles to overtake Hurley (14-1) and Drummond (13-2) for the Indianhead Conference title, Nelson will be relied upon to score big, despite defenses that are often designed to specifically hold him down.

As Indianhead conference races begin to heat up, South Shore senior guard Koy Nelson remains scoring at a torrid pace as the state’s #1 or #2 scorer depending on the week. Nelson dropped 39 points in a 97-69 home win vs. Mellen on Saturday, then 36 in a 76-67 home victory over Washburn on Tuesday. To submit notable individual performances and team information, please email The Ashland Press managing editor at pwasson@ashlanddailypress.net, attention Paul Barnes.

Boys Basketball

All games start at 7:15 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

Feb. 4 — Drummond 45, Mellen 34

Feb. 5 -

South Shore 97, Mellen 69

Feb. 7 -

Hurley 88, Bayfield 40

Washburn 70, Mercer 28

Feb. 8 -

Bayfield 81, Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe 52

Solon Springs 85, Butternut 47

Drummond 65, Mercer 40

Hurley 97, Mellen 65

South Shore 76, Washburn 67

Feb. 11 -

Butternut hosts South Shore

Drummond hosts Solon Springs

Mellen at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe 6 p.m.

Washburn at Bayfield

Feb. 12 -

Ashland at Cumberland

Washburn at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe

Feb. 14 -

Ashland hosts South Shore

Bayfield hosts Solon Springs

Butternut hosts Mellen

Drummond hosts Ironwood, 7 p.m.

Washburn hosts Chequamegon

Feb. 15 -

Butternut hosts Birchwood

Bayfield hosts Mercer

Mellen hosts Phillips, 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 -

Bayfield at Phillips, 5:45 p.m.

Feb. 18 -

Ashland hosts Ladysmith

Bayfield at Mellen

Butternut at Washburn

Drummond at South Shore

Feb. 19 -

Bayfield hosts Mellen

Butternut hosts White Lake, 4 p.m.

Washburn at Florence, 3 p.m.

Feb. 21 -

Ashland at Hayward

Bayfield at Phillips

Drummond hosts Luck

South Shore hosts Hurley

Feb. 24 -

Bayfield hosts Butternut

Mellen at Mercer

Washburn hosts Drummond

Girls Basketball

All games at 7:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Feb. 7 -

South Shore 60, Butternut 29

Drummond 60, Solon Springs 36

Mellen 64, Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe 54

Mercer 45, Washburn 33

Feb. 8 -

Cumberland 39, Ashland 30

Drummond 45, Mercer 13

Feb. 10 -

South Shore hosts Drummond, 6:15 p.m. (tba)

Washburn hosts Butternut (tba)

Feb. 11 — Ashland at Ladysmith

Feb. 14 -

Butternut hosts Mellen

Feb. 15 -

Ashland hosts Hayward

Drummond hosts Ironwood, 7 p.m.

South Shore at Chequamegon 6 p.m.

Washburn at Mercer

Feb. 17 -

Mellen at Mercer

South Shore hosts Hurley

Washburn hosts Drummond

Feb. 18 -

Mellen at Washburn

Feb. 19 -

Butternut hosts White Lake, 2 p.m.

Gymnastics — Ashland

Times vary — contact AHS athletic dept.

Feb. 3 – Ashland 131.150, Wisconsin Rapids 129.725; Catie McPherson first overall

Feb. 10 – at Stevens Point GNC Dual (tba)

Feb. 12 – hosts Ashland Invite

Feb. 19 – at Antigo GNC Championships

Feb. 24-26 – at Antigo WIAA sectionals

Mar. 4 – at Wisconsin Rapids WIAA state

Hockey – Ashland

Feb. 4 — Ashland 5, Tomahawk 4 (OT).

Feb. 5 — Reedsburg 5, Ashland 1

Feb. 8 — Ashland 7, Northwestern 5

Feb. 10 — hosts Kingsford, 7 p.m.

Ice Fishing

Feb. 12 — Ashland hosts Master Angler Challenge

Feb. 18-19 — Ashland & Drummond at WIFA State Tournament in Petenwell & Castle Rock Flowage hosted by Wisconsin Rapids

Mar. 5-6 — Ashland at Ice-O-Rama tourney

Skiing

Alpine Ski — Ashland/Washburn/Bayfield

Feb. 1 — Ashwabay Invite — girls varsity DNP, Davina Anderson and Sieanna Sandor take 1st & 2nd overall; boys varsity rank 4th

Feb. 12 — Brule Mt. Rhinelander Invite

Feb. 14 — Granite Peak Wausau Invite

Feb. 18 — 21 — La Crosse State Meet

Nordic Ski -

CANSKI & Drummond

CANSKI-

Feb. 5 — Ashwabay Summit Invite -

CANSKI — Sean Meeker, 2nd place; Victor Hart 6th; Stasz Kaszuba 8th; Zeke Olson 21st

Drummond — Devan Arthur 14th; Sam Tuttle 18th; Lilly Tuttle 5th in girls division

Feb. 11-13 — WNSL State Meet

Feb. 24 — Junior Birkie and Birkie Events

Wrestling

Ashland:

Feb. 5 – at Cumberland conf. meet — team places 10th of 11 teams; Isaac Pearce champion at 220 lbs.

Feb. 12 – at Northwestern High School D2 regionals

Feb. 19 – at Amery sectionals, 9 a.m.

Feb. 24 – at Madison state meet.

Bayfield/Washburn HS (tba as information is available):

Feb. 12 –at Chequamegon High School D3 regionals

Additional information on schedules and scores may also be found at www.indianheadconference.org or www.oredockers.com.

Northland College

Basketball — Men’s

Feb. 4 — Bethany Lutheran 106, Northland 71

Feb. 5 — Northland 87, Martin Luther College 75

Feb. 11 — hosts Northwestern (MN), 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 12 — hosts North Central (MN), 4:45 p.m.

Feb. 18 — at Crown College, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 19 — at UM-Morris, 4:45 p.m.

Feb. 23 — hosts UMAC semifinals

Feb. 25 — hosts UMAC championship

Basketball — Women’s

Feb. 4 — Bethany Lutheran 75, Northland 40

Feb. 5 — Martin Luther College 75, Northland 57

Feb. 11 — hosts Northwestern (MN), 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 12 — hosts North Central (MN), 3 p.m.

Feb. 18 — at Crown College, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 19 — at UM-Morris, 3 p.m.

Hockey — Men’s

All games 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted

Feb. 2 — St. Scholastica 4, Northland 0

Feb. 4 — UW-Eau Claire 2, Northland 0

Feb. 5 — UW-Eau Claire 2, Northland 0

Feb. 11 — hosts UW-Stevens Point

Feb. 12 — hosts UW-Stevens Point, 2 p.m.

Feb. 18 — hosts WIAC 1st round, tba

Feb. 19 — hosts WIAC 1st round, tba

Feb. 25 — hosts WIAC semifinals, tba

Feb. 26 — hosts WIAC semifinals, tba

Mar. 6 — hosts WIAC finals, 7 p.m.

Hockey — Women’s

Jan. 28 — UW-River Falls 14, Northland 0

Jan. 29 — UW-River Falls 8, Northland 0

Feb. 4 — UW-Stevens Point 6, Northland 0

Feb. 5 — at UW-Stevens Point 6, Northland 0

Feb. 11 — hosts UW-Eau Claire, 2 p.m.

Feb. 12 — hosts UW-Eau Claire, 7 p.m. (Senior Day)

Feb. 18 — at UW-Superior.

Feb. 19 — at UW-Superior, 2 p.m.

Complete men’s and women’s hockey and basketball team scores and schedules can also be found at www.northlandcollegesports.com.

Ashland Ice Racing (AIR)

All races start at 11:30 a.m. See results from each week listed separately.

Feb. 13 -

Feb. 20 — kids meet the driver(s)

Feb. 26 — King of the Bay

Feb. 27

Mar. 6 — season finale

Mar. 13 — fun day

Follow the Ashland Ice Racing Facebook page for regular ice and racing condition updates. To access ice track, enter at Maslowski Park.

