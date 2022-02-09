As Indianhead conference races begin to heat up, South Shore senior guard Koy Nelson remains scoring at a torrid pace as the state’s #1 or #2 scorer depending on the week. Nelson dropped 39 points in a 97-69 home win vs. Mellen on Saturday, then 36 in a 76-67 home victory over Washburn on Tuesday. To submit notable individual performances and team information, please email The Ashland Press managing editor at pwasson@ashlanddailypress.net, attention Paul Barnes.
Boys Basketball
All games start at 7:15 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
Feb. 4 — Drummond 45, Mellen 34
Feb. 5 -
South Shore 97, Mellen 69
Feb. 7 -
Hurley 88, Bayfield 40
Washburn 70, Mercer 28
Feb. 8 -
Bayfield 81, Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe 52
Solon Springs 85, Butternut 47
Drummond 65, Mercer 40
Hurley 97, Mellen 65
South Shore 76, Washburn 67
Feb. 11 -
Butternut hosts South Shore
Drummond hosts Solon Springs
Mellen at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe 6 p.m.
Washburn at Bayfield
Feb. 12 -
Ashland at Cumberland
Washburn at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe
Feb. 14 -
Ashland hosts South Shore
Bayfield hosts Solon Springs
Butternut hosts Mellen
Drummond hosts Ironwood, 7 p.m.
Washburn hosts Chequamegon
Feb. 15 -
Butternut hosts Birchwood
Bayfield hosts Mercer
Mellen hosts Phillips, 7 p.m.
Feb. 17 -
Bayfield at Phillips, 5:45 p.m.
Feb. 18 -
Ashland hosts Ladysmith
Bayfield at Mellen
Butternut at Washburn
Drummond at South Shore
Feb. 19 -
Bayfield hosts Mellen
Butternut hosts White Lake, 4 p.m.
Washburn at Florence, 3 p.m.
Feb. 21 -
Ashland at Hayward
Bayfield at Phillips
Drummond hosts Luck
South Shore hosts Hurley
Feb. 24 -
Bayfield hosts Butternut
Mellen at Mercer
Washburn hosts Drummond
Girls Basketball
All games at 7:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Feb. 7 -
South Shore 60, Butternut 29
Drummond 60, Solon Springs 36
Mellen 64, Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe 54
Mercer 45, Washburn 33
Feb. 8 -
Cumberland 39, Ashland 30
Drummond 45, Mercer 13
Feb. 10 -
South Shore hosts Drummond, 6:15 p.m. (tba)
Washburn hosts Butternut (tba)
Feb. 11 — Ashland at Ladysmith
Feb. 14 -
Butternut hosts Mellen
Feb. 15 -
Ashland hosts Hayward
Drummond hosts Ironwood, 7 p.m.
South Shore at Chequamegon 6 p.m.
Washburn at Mercer
Feb. 17 -
Mellen at Mercer
South Shore hosts Hurley
Washburn hosts Drummond
Feb. 18 -
Mellen at Washburn
Feb. 19 -
Butternut hosts White Lake, 2 p.m.
Gymnastics — Ashland
Times vary — contact AHS athletic dept.
Feb. 3 – Ashland 131.150, Wisconsin Rapids 129.725; Catie McPherson first overall
Feb. 10 – at Stevens Point GNC Dual (tba)
Feb. 12 – hosts Ashland Invite
Feb. 19 – at Antigo GNC Championships
Feb. 24-26 – at Antigo WIAA sectionals
Mar. 4 – at Wisconsin Rapids WIAA state
Hockey – Ashland
Feb. 4 — Ashland 5, Tomahawk 4 (OT).
Feb. 5 — Reedsburg 5, Ashland 1
Feb. 8 — Ashland 7, Northwestern 5
Feb. 10 — hosts Kingsford, 7 p.m.
Ice Fishing
Feb. 12 — Ashland hosts Master Angler Challenge
Feb. 18-19 — Ashland & Drummond at WIFA State Tournament in Petenwell & Castle Rock Flowage hosted by Wisconsin Rapids
Mar. 5-6 — Ashland at Ice-O-Rama tourney
Skiing
Alpine Ski — Ashland/Washburn/Bayfield
Feb. 1 — Ashwabay Invite — girls varsity DNP, Davina Anderson and Sieanna Sandor take 1st & 2nd overall; boys varsity rank 4th
Feb. 12 — Brule Mt. Rhinelander Invite
Feb. 14 — Granite Peak Wausau Invite
Feb. 18 — 21 — La Crosse State Meet
Nordic Ski -
CANSKI & Drummond
CANSKI-
Feb. 5 — Ashwabay Summit Invite -
CANSKI — Sean Meeker, 2nd place; Victor Hart 6th; Stasz Kaszuba 8th; Zeke Olson 21st
Drummond — Devan Arthur 14th; Sam Tuttle 18th; Lilly Tuttle 5th in girls division
Feb. 11-13 — WNSL State Meet
Feb. 24 — Junior Birkie and Birkie Events
Wrestling
Ashland:
Feb. 5 – at Cumberland conf. meet — team places 10th of 11 teams; Isaac Pearce champion at 220 lbs.
Feb. 12 – at Northwestern High School D2 regionals
Feb. 19 – at Amery sectionals, 9 a.m.
Feb. 24 – at Madison state meet.
Bayfield/Washburn HS (tba as information is available):
Feb. 12 –at Chequamegon High School D3 regionals
Additional information on schedules and scores may also be found at www.indianheadconference.org or www.oredockers.com.
Northland College
Basketball — Men’s
Feb. 4 — Bethany Lutheran 106, Northland 71
Feb. 5 — Northland 87, Martin Luther College 75
Feb. 11 — hosts Northwestern (MN), 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 12 — hosts North Central (MN), 4:45 p.m.
Feb. 18 — at Crown College, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 19 — at UM-Morris, 4:45 p.m.
Feb. 23 — hosts UMAC semifinals
Feb. 25 — hosts UMAC championship
Basketball — Women’s
Feb. 4 — Bethany Lutheran 75, Northland 40
Feb. 5 — Martin Luther College 75, Northland 57
Feb. 11 — hosts Northwestern (MN), 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 12 — hosts North Central (MN), 3 p.m.
Feb. 18 — at Crown College, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 19 — at UM-Morris, 3 p.m.
Hockey — Men’s
All games 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted
Feb. 2 — St. Scholastica 4, Northland 0
Feb. 4 — UW-Eau Claire 2, Northland 0
Feb. 5 — UW-Eau Claire 2, Northland 0
Feb. 11 — hosts UW-Stevens Point
Feb. 12 — hosts UW-Stevens Point, 2 p.m.
Feb. 18 — hosts WIAC 1st round, tba
Feb. 19 — hosts WIAC 1st round, tba
Feb. 25 — hosts WIAC semifinals, tba
Feb. 26 — hosts WIAC semifinals, tba
Mar. 6 — hosts WIAC finals, 7 p.m.
Hockey — Women’s
Jan. 28 — UW-River Falls 14, Northland 0
Jan. 29 — UW-River Falls 8, Northland 0
Feb. 4 — UW-Stevens Point 6, Northland 0
Feb. 5 — at UW-Stevens Point 6, Northland 0
Feb. 11 — hosts UW-Eau Claire, 2 p.m.
Feb. 12 — hosts UW-Eau Claire, 7 p.m. (Senior Day)
Feb. 18 — at UW-Superior.
Feb. 19 — at UW-Superior, 2 p.m.
Complete men’s and women’s hockey and basketball team scores and schedules can also be found at www.northlandcollegesports.com.
Ashland Ice Racing (AIR)
All races start at 11:30 a.m. See results from each week listed separately.
Feb. 13 -
Feb. 20 — kids meet the driver(s)
Feb. 26 — King of the Bay
Feb. 27
Mar. 6 — season finale
Mar. 13 — fun day
Follow the Ashland Ice Racing Facebook page for regular ice and racing condition updates. To access ice track, enter at Maslowski Park.
