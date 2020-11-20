Barbara Jean Rose, 61 of Mellen, WI passed away in the quiet morning hours of Saturday, Nov 14, 2020 at the Flambeau Hospital in Park Falls, WI. Barb was born on July 12, 1959 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Warren and Gertrude Niebauer.
The Neibauer family moved to Mellen, WI in 1972 and Barb graduated from the Mellen High School. She devoted her life to helping others, working at Copper Falls State Park, Munsingwear in Ashland and finally as a nurse’s aide at Mellen Manor in Mellen, continuing to help her mother every day until the end. On Dec 4, 1993 Barb was united in marriage to Stanley Rose. Together they enjoyed spending time with family and traveling. She enjoyed cooking, baking, shopping and working on puzzles.
Survivors include her mother, Gert (Frank) Koebler of Mellen; husband, Stanley of Mellen; sisters, Lynette (Frances) Urinko of Ashland, WI, Annette (Glenn) Church of Niagara, WI, Karleen Neibauer of Superior, WI, Marie Berg of Madison, WI, Kathleen Neibauer of Austin, TX; brother, Pat (Lenie) Neibauer of Mellen ; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces & nephews, friends and other relatives as well as her canine companion, Happy.
She was preceded in death by her father, Warren and brother, Warren, Jr.
Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Barb’s life will be celebrated at a later date.
The Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Mellen and Ashland, WI is assisting the family.
Online condolences for Barb’s family may be left at Mountainfuneralhomes.com.
