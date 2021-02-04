Barbara Helen Jonas, left this earth on January 27, 2021, at The Estates in Excelsior, Minnesota.
She was the daughter of Miriam and Walter Larson. Barb is survived by her two children Hugh W. Hultman (Dr. Nancy Moyer) and Diane G. Rosebaum (Dennis Rosebaum), her sister Karen Puig, Larson, two grandchildren Heather and Chelsea Hultman, great grandsons Luke, Dylan and Will; step grandchildren Kim, Jodie, Tammie and Bobbie Jo; her special friend Marion Jonas.
Barb was preceded in death by her sister Gloria Lindstrom, brothers: Richard, Donald (Jens) and James Larson, her parents Walter and Miriam, grandparents: Jens and Olive Langerude, John and Alma Larson; Husbands: Hugh Hultman, Ralph Jonas and Roger O’Malley; stepson Robert Jonas.
In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to the Chequamegon Humane Association.
A burial will be held at Woodland Cemetery in the spring.
To view this obituary online, sign the guest book or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneral home.com
