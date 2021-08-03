A Bad River man has been arrested and is being held on a $50,000 cash bail for his alleged involvement in an overdose death that occurred in Odanah on Monday morning
Robert B. “Robbie” Stone, 39, of Odanah was arrested on Monday for multiple possible charges, including first-degree reckless homicide for allegedly causing the death of another human being by delivery of a controlled substance, the use of which leads to death. In the course of the initial investigation, Stone was also referred on charges of felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of body armor, possession of a Schedule 2 controlled substance, as well as a third offense of operating while intoxicated.
The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office declined to identify the victim Tuesday.
A news release by the sheriff’s office said further updates on the matter would be made following the issuance of a criminal complaint by the Ashland County district attorney.
