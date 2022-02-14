1882
A horse belonging to the railroad contractors became violently insane yesterday, and there being no place to treat the animal in this vicinity, he was taken to the woods and shot.
1892
Congress appropriated $100,000 for the erection of the “government building”, now City Hall.
1932
Family night at the Royal Theater, 2 adults and the kiddies, 75 cents.
1952
Omer Nelson purchased the electric business from the widow of Claude Manley, and is operating it from his home at 1005 9th Ave West.
1952
President of the Ashland Rod & Gun club, PercyEmerson, will appear in a full page Nash Ad, featuring his trip to Alaska in his Nash.
Ashland area trivia quiz
The tug Butterfield has been retired from many years of bringing pulpwood to Ashland for 34 years. What was the year? A- 1946 B- 1956 C- 1966
Last weeks answer: The Colby Hotel was built in 1872.
