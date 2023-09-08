poetry trail

Michele Tegen, marketing director for Apostle Islands Realty, checks on the map poster and poem displayed during September as part of the third annual Bayfield Poetry Trail.

 Contributed photo by Lucy Tyrrell

During the month of September, anyone can read a wonderful poem 24/7 in the windows of 26 businesses — members of the Bayfield Chamber & Visitors Bureau — in Bayfield and nearby towns.

For a map of participating locations, stop at the Bayfield chamber or look inside the Art Escape brochure on pages 24-25 —https://www.bayfield.org/art-escape/art-escape-guide/.

  

