OLL Concert

Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church has gathered 150 singers to help it celebrate its 150th anniversary with a concert Saturday.

 Contributed photo

The Our Lady of the Lake Catholic community is celebrating its 150th jubilee year. The year began Sept. 10 and will culminate with a Mass qith Bishop James Powers and several former priests and friars on Sept. 10 of this year. To help celebrate Our Lady of the Lake — formerly St. Agnes Catholic Church — the Our Lady adult choir has combined with choir members of other parishes, the Our Lady of the Lake Folk Group, children from OLL Catholic School and religious education students to host a concert celebration May 7 at 4 p.m. at the Ashland church. No admission fee will be charged.

The performers will present a variety of music spanning 150 years, from Caesar Franck’s “Panis Angelicus” written in Latin in the 1800s to Tony Alonso’s contemporary “How Good It Is,” written for the 150th anniversary for the city of Austin, Minn., in 2008. Many of the songs are intended to bring back fond memories of sacred music that spans 150 years, including a favorite performed by the DePadua High School choir.

