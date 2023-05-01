...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI and Sand Island to
Bayfield WI.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Tyler Forks near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
More information and resources about spring flooding is available at
www.weather.gov/duluth/spring-flooding.
The next statement will be issued Monday morning by 1145 AM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tyler Forks near Mellen.
* WHEN...From late tonight to early Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted
by flood water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is forecast to rise to flood stage late
tonight and be at or near flood stage at least through
tonight. The water level may briefly drop below flood stage
Monday during the daytime, but is expected to rise back above
flood stage by Monday night.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
8.9 feet on 06/21/2012.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
&&
Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT)
Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed
Tyler Forks
Mellen 9.0 8.7 Sun 8 pm CDT 8.8 9.0 8.6
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4
inches. Highest amounts well inland from Lake Superior. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the
Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Much lower snowfall totals are expected
near the shoreline of Lake Superior, including the city of
Ashland, where a rain snow mix is likely. This is expected to be
a very heavy wet snowfall. The heavy snow and gusty winds may
lead to snow loading on trees, leading to isolated power
outages. While the heaviest snow is expected this morning,
additional light to moderate snowfall accumulations are possible
tonight through Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church has gathered 150 singers to help it celebrate its 150th anniversary with a concert Saturday.
The Our Lady of the Lake Catholic community is celebrating its 150th jubilee year. The year began Sept. 10 and will culminate with a Mass qith Bishop James Powers and several former priests and friars on Sept. 10 of this year. To help celebrate Our Lady of the Lake — formerly St. Agnes Catholic Church — the Our Lady adult choir has combined with choir members of other parishes, the Our Lady of the Lake Folk Group, children from OLL Catholic School and religious education students to host a concert celebration May 7 at 4 p.m. at the Ashland church. No admission fee will be charged.
The performers will present a variety of music spanning 150 years, from Caesar Franck’s “Panis Angelicus” written in Latin in the 1800s to Tony Alonso’s contemporary “How Good It Is,” written for the 150th anniversary for the city of Austin, Minn., in 2008. Many of the songs are intended to bring back fond memories of sacred music that spans 150 years, including a favorite performed by the DePadua High School choir.
