...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...
Tyler Forks near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties.
St. Louis River at Scanlon affecting Carlton County.
.Snowmelt runoff has driven the St. Louis river into flood stage.
Flooding continues across the area and is expected to continue.
Cooler temperatures have slowed snow melt allowing slow recessions
on the St. Louis River at Scanlon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and to the National Weather Service in Duluth when you
can do so safely. Flooding can be reported to the National Weather
Service at 1-800-685-8612.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth.
The next statement will be issued late tonight by 445 AM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Tyler Forks near Mellen.
* WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted
by flood water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 10.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:30 PM CDT Friday was 10.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.3
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.4 feet on 05/18/2017.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the
following areas, in Minnesota, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow
Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis County. In
Wisconsin, Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price,
Sawyer and Washburn County.
* WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
River or stream flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 403 PM CDT, gauge reports indicated elevated streamflow
due to rain and snowmelt. Minor flooding is already occurring
in the advisory area.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
NorthWoods Strings, a non-profit, music-education organization, will provide a free concert open to the public at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29th at Grace Lutheran Church in Hayward.
Come and enjoy a variety of solos and ensemble music. You can learn to play violin, viola, cello, bass, mandolin, ukulele or guitar. For more information, visit nwstrings.org, or email nwstringsmusic@gmail.com.
