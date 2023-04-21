Northwoods Strings
NorthWoods Strings, a non-profit, music-education organization, will provide a free concert open to the public at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29th at Grace Lutheran Church in Hayward.

Come and enjoy a variety of solos and ensemble music. You can learn to play violin, viola, cello, bass, mandolin, ukulele or guitar. For more information, visit nwstrings.org, or email nwstringsmusic@gmail.com.

