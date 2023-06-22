Laughing fox

Native culture will be featured as part of the Bayfield Summer Concert Series when Anishinaabe flutist Michael “Laughing Fox” Charette will present a program of music, dance and story with the Mashkiiziibii Youth Singers and youth drummers lead by Nate Ante and Zach Hartlev, with Ella Goodwin, jingle dress dancer.

The show will be Wednesday June 28 at 5:30 p.m. at Bayfield Presbyterian Church.

