Four different fellowship string quartets from Madeline Island Chamber Music will appear in concert at Bayfield Presbyterian Church Wednesday July 19 at 5:30 p.m. The 16 advanced students, mostly college music majors, are the elite of the long standing summer music program on Madeline Island. They will play excerpts of some of the best living composers of chamber music in a program called “Music for our Time.” The music includes pieces like Wynton Marsalis’ “At the Octoroon Balls (String Quartet No. 1)” that incorporate ideas from other idioms.

The students develop their own collaborative approaches, coached by some of today's finest professional string quartets. Hosted by Bayfield Summer Concerts, each of the students will get a small honorarium for their hard work as they have an opportunity to be heard by an appreciative audience. Last year’s similar program was a huge success.

  

