...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the
Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Rev. Lawrence Lee of the Bayfield Presbyterian Church has taken his passion for J.R.R. Tolkien’s books and turned it into a seven-week discussion series, “A Lenten Journey through Middle Earth: Road to Mordor, Road to Golgatha.”
The Rev. Lawrence Lee of Bayfield Presbyterian Church has read J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic “Lord of the Rings” perhaps two dozen times, and he is still surprised by the new insights he gains each time he travels with Frodo Baggins through Middle Earth on a quest to destroy evil and save his world.
For years, Lee has thought the theological overtones of Tolkien’s masterwork would make a good discussion topic, and this year, after talking with some similar-minded clergy friends, he determined that this is the time. The result is a seven-week discussion series, “A Lenten Journey through Middle Earth: Road to Mordor, Road to Golgatha.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.