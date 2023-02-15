Lord of the Rings

The Rev. Lawrence Lee of the Bayfield Presbyterian Church has taken his passion for J.R.R. Tolkien’s books and turned it into a seven-week discussion series, “A Lenten Journey through Middle Earth: Road to Mordor, Road to Golgatha.”

For years, Lee has thought the theological overtones of Tolkien’s masterwork would make a good discussion topic, and this year, after talking with some similar-minded clergy friends, he determined that this is the time. The result is a seven-week discussion series, “A Lenten Journey through Middle Earth: Road to Mordor, Road to Golgatha.”

