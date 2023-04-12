CTA

“I Do, I Do” follows the lives of Agnes (Angelina Costellano) and Michael (Joe Beecher) from their wedding day to middle age, through trials and tribulations and plenty of laughs. The play is on stage the weekends of April 14-16 and 27-30 at the Chequamegon Theatre Association’s Rinehart Theatre in Ashland.

A wedding day is one of the most optimistic days of a couple’s life. It’s a day to acknowledge commitment and celebrate a relationship meant to last a lifetime.

While all couples know intellectually there may be tough times ahead, on a wedding day, the heart says, “love will conquer all” – and sometimes, it does.

