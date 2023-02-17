Miijim1.jpg

Washburn resident Bryce Stevenson will use his Native roots to open a restaurant called Miijim, which means “food” in Ojibwe.

 Contributed photo

Washburn resident Bryce Stevenson and his wife, Jessica Principali, want to create and serve people delicious flavors on Madeline Island and pay tribute to its history at the same time.

Tapping into Stevenson’s Native roots and love of everything food, their restaurant to be located in the Farmhouse Kitchen and Inn will be called Miijim, which means “food” in the Ojibwe language.

Miijim2.jpg

Bryce Stevenson and his wife, Jessica Principali, hope to have their restaurant inside the Farmhouse Kitchen and Inn on Madeline Island open in time for tourist season. (Contributed photo)

