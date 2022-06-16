...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves
1 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Asparagus and salmon pair perfectly, and you should jump on this recipe because asparagus should be eaten immediately after harvest. (Contributed photo by Kara Berlage.)
Asparagus…seriously, this veggie is a treasure hunt to grow! We’ve planted beds and planted beds and fought the weeds, but growing a non-bushy perennial can be a real challenge on our farm. The few stalks we do manage to harvest usually end up in breakfast or dinner, and we work with our network of local growers to source this tasty, early-season treat for our members and shares.
Asparagus is not a long keeper once harvested (if it makes it inside…raw asparagus is so delicious!), so you may be looking for creative ways to utilize the harvest. Maybe you’re like us and face off making meal time wishing you could have something different. This is a perfect combination of requests for this week’s recipe from Chef Kara.
