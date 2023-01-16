Ravens Breath

Rick Sauer serves a glass of ale at his Raven’s Breath Brewery. The nano-brewery has recently moved to a downtown location that has been styled to resemble a traditional European beer hall. (Rick Olivo/Staff photo)

The Raven’s Breath Brewery in Iron River is the smallest brewery that owner Rick Sauer has ever operated — so small that it’s not considered a micro-brewery, it’s a “nano-brewery.”

The former owner of the Twin Ports Brewing Company in Superior, Sauer has also operated a brewery in Marinette as well as having worked to develop startup breweries in New Richmond and Hudson. He has also worked in breweries in Marshfield and Duluth.

Michelle Drougas

Drougas

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments