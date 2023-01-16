...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations of
around one tenth of an inch and snow up to one inch. Highest ice
accumulations in Iron and Ashland Counties are expected south of
WI state highway 77.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation is expected to continue
through the day Monday and into Monday night. Afternoon temps
will be warming above freezing and any freezing rain/snow will
be transitioning to all rain. A glaze of ice may be possible for
the evening commute along with light snow accumulations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 2
Rick Sauer serves a glass of ale at his Raven’s Breath Brewery. The nano-brewery has recently moved to a downtown location that has been styled to resemble a traditional European beer hall. (Rick Olivo/Staff photo)
The Raven’s Breath Brewery in Iron River is the smallest brewery that owner Rick Sauer has ever operated — so small that it’s not considered a micro-brewery, it’s a “nano-brewery.”
The former owner of the Twin Ports Brewing Company in Superior, Sauer has also operated a brewery in Marinette as well as having worked to develop startup breweries in New Richmond and Hudson. He has also worked in breweries in Marshfield and Duluth.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.