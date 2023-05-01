...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI and Sand Island to
Bayfield WI.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Tyler Forks near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
More information and resources about spring flooding is available at
www.weather.gov/duluth/spring-flooding.
The next statement will be issued Monday morning by 1145 AM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tyler Forks near Mellen.
* WHEN...From late tonight to early Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted
by flood water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is forecast to rise to flood stage late
tonight and be at or near flood stage at least through
tonight. The water level may briefly drop below flood stage
Monday during the daytime, but is expected to rise back above
flood stage by Monday night.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
8.9 feet on 06/21/2012.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
&&
Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT)
Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed
Tyler Forks
Mellen 9.0 8.7 Sun 8 pm CDT 8.8 9.0 8.6
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4
inches. Highest amounts well inland from Lake Superior. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the
Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Much lower snowfall totals are expected
near the shoreline of Lake Superior, including the city of
Ashland, where a rain snow mix is likely. This is expected to be
a very heavy wet snowfall. The heavy snow and gusty winds may
lead to snow loading on trees, leading to isolated power
outages. While the heaviest snow is expected this morning,
additional light to moderate snowfall accumulations are possible
tonight through Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Washburn native Ben Thoen has purchased Good Thyme restaurant from Renee Holman, who opened Washburn’s landmark fine dining restaurant in 2000. In taking over Good Thyme, Thoen is coming full circle, as his first restaurant job was at Good Thyme — washing dishes at age 13.
Nearly 20 years ago, 13-year-old Ben Thoen dipped his arms into a tub full of dirty dishes at Renee Holman’s Good Thyme restaurant, starting a culinary journey that now has brought him back home — as the new owner and executive chef of Washburn’s destination restaurant.
“It’s like a fairy-tale ending,” said Holman, who founded the restaurant and catering business in 2000 in Washburn. When that downtown building burned in 2008, she reopened Good Thyme in 2009 at the iconic big yellow house just north of Washburn — a building that housed several different restaurants over the years but had most recently been used as a private home.
