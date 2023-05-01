Good Thyme

Washburn native Ben Thoen has purchased Good Thyme restaurant from Renee Holman, who opened Washburn’s landmark fine dining restaurant in 2000. In taking over Good Thyme, Thoen is coming full circle, as his first restaurant job was at Good Thyme — washing dishes at age 13.

 Contributed photo

Nearly 20 years ago, 13-year-old Ben Thoen dipped his arms into a tub full of dirty dishes at Renee Holman’s Good Thyme restaurant, starting a culinary journey that now has brought him back home — as the new owner and executive chef of Washburn’s destination restaurant.

“It’s like a fairy-tale ending,” said Holman, who founded the restaurant and catering business in 2000 in Washburn. When that downtown building burned in 2008, she reopened Good Thyme in 2009 at the iconic big yellow house just north of Washburn — a building that housed several different restaurants over the years but had most recently been used as a private home.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments