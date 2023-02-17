murder mystery

More than 70 people attended a fundraiser at Bohemian Hall and helped solve a murder over dinner. (Contributed photo)

Bohemian Hall in Ashland became a speakeasy Feb. 11 when it hosted a full house with its first ever murder mystery dinner fundraiser.

A professional troupe of performers from the Twin Cities, The Murder Mystery Co., brought more than 70 attendees into the storyline with Prohibition-era back stories, costumes, motives and intrigue.

