Washburn singer-songwriter Yazmin Bowers and her trio, Yazmin & Beat Zero, are kicking off an eight-city tour from June 28-July 6. Four performances take place in the Chequamegon Bay area. The shows feature Bowers’ powerful keyboard playing and vocals as well as the talents of her world-class band: Grammy-nominated Álvaro Benavides from New York City on bass and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Gillespie from Minneapolis on drums.

The EMERGENCE Tour demonstrates that Bowers Yazmin has truly emerged out of darkness, not just from pandemic isolation and the loss of live performing for several years, but also from the loss of her dad, T. Bruce Bowers, who passed away on March 19, 2020. Bruce was an original member of Beat Zero when Yazmin formed it in 2011 as a duo. He played fiddle and mandolin, and also co-produced Yazmin’s CD, Nautilus (2018), which they recorded in Cuba with a team of Latin musicians.

