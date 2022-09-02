Maria Jette and Dan Chouinard, perennial Bayfield Summer Concert favorites, will return for the finale of the regular season at Bayfield Presbyterian on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m. Well known, the two have entertained regularly with Garrison Keillor road shows and on Prairie Home Companion. Their concert will feature art songs, show tunes and light opera.

For three decades Chouinard has been pianist and accordionist of choice for a who’s who of Twin Cities performers, an enabler of community sing-alongs, and writer and host of hit shows for radio, concert hall and theatrical stage. Jette has a discography of more than 37 album credits and her wide-ranging career has encompassed everything from early Baroque opera to world premieres. An ecumenical recitalist, her programs range from songs of Grieg or Fauré through Edwardian parlor music and Latin American chamber music, liberally interspersed with Tin Pan Alley and the Great American Songbook.

