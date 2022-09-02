...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Sand Island
to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle
Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Maria Jette and Dan Chouinard, perennial Bayfield Summer Concert favorites, will return for the finale of the regular season at Bayfield Presbyterian on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m. Well known, the two have entertained regularly with Garrison Keillor road shows and on Prairie Home Companion. Their concert will feature art songs, show tunes and light opera.
For three decades Chouinard has been pianist and accordionist of choice for a who’s who of Twin Cities performers, an enabler of community sing-alongs, and writer and host of hit shows for radio, concert hall and theatrical stage. Jette has a discography of more than 37 album credits and her wide-ranging career has encompassed everything from early Baroque opera to world premieres. An ecumenical recitalist, her programs range from songs of Grieg or Fauré through Edwardian parlor music and Latin American chamber music, liberally interspersed with Tin Pan Alley and the Great American Songbook.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.