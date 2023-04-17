Patsy Cline
Ian Gibbs

Enjoy the timeless music of Patsy Cline brought to life when musician and performer Joyann Parker returns to the Park Center stage in Hayward on Saturday, April 22. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m.

Cline is the most popular female country singer in recording history, according to the Country Music Hall of Fame. She was the first female artist elected to the Hall of Fame and inspired scores of later singers such as k.d. lang, Loretta Lynn, Linda Ronstadt, Trisha Yearwood and Wynonna Judd.

