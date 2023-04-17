...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to
Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of northwest Wisconsin, including the following
area, Ashland County.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water
crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect
many areas of slow moving or standing water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1236 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in
the warned area. Flooding is already occurring.
- Local law enforcement reported portions of Highway 13 covered
with water in Glidden Saturday afternoon.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Glidden.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the
following areas, in Minnesota, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow
Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis County. In
Wisconsin, Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price,
Sawyer and Washburn County.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
River or stream flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 928 AM CDT, gauge reports indicated river rises due to
rain and snowmelt. Minor flooding is already occurring in the
advisory area.
- Visitors to areas popular for waterfall viewing should expect
snow and ice covered trails and use caution with slippery
rocks, cliffs, and strong currents around waterfalls.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Weather Alert
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 6
to 8 inches in the higher elevations. Additional accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches expected elsewhere. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation, the
northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band and the Red
Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blizzard conditions are expected along
and north of Highway 2 not including the city of Superior.
Winds will be strongest through tonight, while snow will be
heaviest Monday morning. There will be an overlap in between
where blizzard conditions are expected. The snow will be wet
and heavy.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Enjoy the timeless music of Patsy Cline brought to life when musician and performer Joyann Parker returns to the Park Center stage in Hayward on Saturday, April 22. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m.
Cline is the most popular female country singer in recording history, according to the Country Music Hall of Fame. She was the first female artist elected to the Hall of Fame and inspired scores of later singers such as k.d. lang, Loretta Lynn, Linda Ronstadt, Trisha Yearwood and Wynonna Judd.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.