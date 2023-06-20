Dozens of Bay-Area residents lined up at Northwood Technical College through most of the day Tuesday, June 20 to drop off hazardous materials for safe disposal.

The Cleansweeps day allowed residents and businesses to dispose of everything from old gasoline and brake fluid to varnish and LED lightbulbs at little or no cost. As cars and trucks lined up, workers checked cans of oil-based paint and spray oven cleaner and loaded it all into barrels or trash bins.

