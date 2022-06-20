Gladiator

Music lovers can bring their lawn chairs and blankets to Person Plaza at 6:30 p.m. June 24 for an outdoor music and movie event.

It has been over a year since a movie was shown by the Ashland Bay Cinema Society, member Lisa LePlaav-Jablonski said. To bring it back, the group worked with the Vaughn Public Library and Ashland Main Street to plan an event aimed at young adults between 20 and 30 years old.

