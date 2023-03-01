karen.jpg

Karen (Josie Juoni) sings about life as one of the popular girls (otherwise known as the “Plastics”) while fellow “Plastics” Gretchen (Alyssa Sorel, seated, left) and Regina (Andrea Bratley) consult their ever-important social media feeds in the AHS Drama production of "Mean Girls," on stage at the AHS auditorium March 2-5. (Claire Duquette/For The Ashland Daily Press)

High school is a memorable time for most of us. Sometimes those memories are great. Sometimes those memories are horrid. Most of the time they are a bit of both. Teen years are often an awkward phase between childhood and adulthood during which we try to figure out who we are, and where we fit in.

Fitting in is exactly what the teen-aged girls in the Ashland High School Drama production of “Mean Girls The Musical,” on stage March 2-5 at the Ashland High School Auditorium, are trying to do. This acerbic and humorous take on high school life (the book is by Tina Fey, after all) is based on the 2004 movie, “Mean Girls.” This version of the subsequent Broadway musical being used by AHS Drama has been modified for high school use.

“Art freaks” Damian (Kyle Olson, left) and Janis (Dorian Foster-Reimer) welcome new student Cady (Aili Scott) to North Shore High School. (Claire Duquette/For The Ashland Daily Press)

