...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to three
inches.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation, the Red Cliff Band and the northwestern area of
the Lac du Flambeau Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 2
Karen (Josie Juoni) sings about life as one of the popular girls (otherwise known as the “Plastics”) while fellow “Plastics” Gretchen (Alyssa Sorel, seated, left) and Regina (Andrea Bratley) consult their ever-important social media feeds in the AHS Drama production of "Mean Girls," on stage at the AHS auditorium March 2-5. (Claire Duquette/For The Ashland Daily Press)
High school is a memorable time for most of us. Sometimes those memories are great. Sometimes those memories are horrid. Most of the time they are a bit of both. Teen years are often an awkward phase between childhood and adulthood during which we try to figure out who we are, and where we fit in.
Fitting in is exactly what the teen-aged girls in the Ashland High School Drama production of “Mean Girls The Musical,” on stage March 2-5 at the Ashland High School Auditorium, are trying to do. This acerbic and humorous take on high school life (the book is by Tina Fey, after all) is based on the 2004 movie, “Mean Girls.” This version of the subsequent Broadway musical being used by AHS Drama has been modified for high school use.
