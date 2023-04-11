Earth Day

Musicians Warren Nelson (from left), Cheryl Leah and Ed Willett are performing an Earth Day Concert 7 p.m. April 22 at the White Winter Winery in Iron River. The concert will feature original music inspired by naturalists John Muir and Sigurd Olson. Willett and Leah will also be performing in a Mother’s Day concert 2 p.m. May 14 at the Backstage Big Top venue in Bayfield.

Connecting to wilderness was critical for environmentalists John Muir and Sigurd Olson. Wilderness inspired both men to write and advocate for preserving wild spaces – Muir helped found the Sierra Club and advocated for creating our national park system. Olson most notably helped preserve northern Minnesota’s Boundary Water Canoe Area as wilderness.

The two visionaries in turn have inspired regional musicians Ed Willett, Cheryl Leah and Warren Nelson to write historical musicals based on their writings. The husband-wife team of Willett and Leah created “John Muir – University of the Wilderness” featuring music they wrote to tell Muir’s story, touring the nation with the musical for the centennial of the National Park Service. Nelson wrote “Song for the Wild,” setting Sigurd Olson’s words to music.

