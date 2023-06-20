Four members of the Ashland Fire Department were promoted Tuesday, June 20 during a ceremony in which their new rank insignia was pinned on their uniforms.

Kurt Blakeman was promoted to captain, Erin Geraghty to lieutenant, John Swanson to ambulance attendant and Chris Tesnow to firefighter. After taking the oath of office, loved ones were allowed to attach the new badges. 

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments