Insomnia specialist Dr. Lake (Delaney Murphy, left) comforts New York socialite Elaine (Betsy Westlund), who has become unhinged after seeing a dead body in a window across the garden from their flat in "Night Watch," directed by Matt Nemec. The murder mystery is on stage June 10-19 at the Rinehart Theatre in Ashland. (Contributed photo by Claire Duquette)
For mystery lovers, there are few things more satisfying than a whodunnit that keeps you guessing until the very end. The latest Chequamegon Theatre Association production, Lucille Fletcher's “Night Watch,” is a murder mystery with twists, turns, suspense and surprises. This mystery isn't filled with bumbling detectives or witty dialogue — it's Hitchcock in feel and drama.
Indeed, in what seems a nod to Hitchcock's classic “Rear Window,” it is a scene viewed from a Manhattan window that sets the stage for all that follows. John and Elaine are young and wealthy — John is a Wall Street trader and Elaine an heiress. They employ a housekeeper. Original works by Picasso and Modigliani grace their walls. But Elaine is fragile, an insomniac who suffers from bouts of depression. When she opens the curtains of the rear window of their flat to look at the building across the garden and sees what appears to be a dead body grotesquely posed in a green brocade wing chair, the mystery is set in motion.
