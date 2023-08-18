Big top record
Contributed photo

Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua will be included in a world record attempt during Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter’s See It All American tour. The duo is attempting to set an official record with 50 shows in 50 states in less than 50 days.

“I’ve had this idea in my back pocket for the better part of a decade — 50 shows in the 50 United States in 50 days,” Allman said. “I think growing up reading the world record books, it’s just always been a fantasy to go after a world record. This undertaking is going to be really difficult, but very rewarding and I really found the perfect co-conspirator in Donavon Frankenreiter. We have been jamming together for years now and are quite simpatico…he is the perfect Evel to my Knievel.”

  

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments