...UPDATED AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT
FRIDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron,
Price, Sawyer, Washburn.
Canadian wildfire smoke has remained evident across Wisconsin
Thursday night through Friday morning. However, surface
concentrations continue to be lower than initially anticipated.
Southerly winds will increase in magnitude tonight into tomorrow,
preventing additional transport of smoke into Wisconsin from the
north. Concerns for smoke-enhanced ozone have also decreased with
the lower levels of observed smoke. The advisory will be
cancelled at 11 PM CDT tonight. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should still reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion if possible.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua will be included in a world record attempt during Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter’s See It All American tour. The duo is attempting to set an official record with 50 shows in 50 states in less than 50 days.
“I’ve had this idea in my back pocket for the better part of a decade — 50 shows in the 50 United States in 50 days,” Allman said. “I think growing up reading the world record books, it’s just always been a fantasy to go after a world record. This undertaking is going to be really difficult, but very rewarding and I really found the perfect co-conspirator in Donavon Frankenreiter. We have been jamming together for years now and are quite simpatico…he is the perfect Evel to my Knievel.”
