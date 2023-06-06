Bayfield Concerts

Hemma will take the stage Aug. 18.

 Contributed photo

Bayfield’s Concerts by the Lake will kick of the season June 20 with Sean and Ian Okamoto. The father-son duo is known for their vocal harmonies and charismatic performances.

The Bayfield Chamber and Visitor Bureau has announced its schedule for the summer, with a mix of new talent and locally grown favorites on the agenda.

