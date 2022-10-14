DraculaMovie1

The Bay Theater is being decorated for Halloween. (Contributed photo)

Dracula is set be featured on the big screen in Ashland to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the what’s considered to be the most influential horror movie of all time.

The famous vampire may be a cliché these days, but Bay Area Film Society film society board member Trey Sorensen said it’s important to remember films of yesteryear.

