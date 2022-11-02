...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
The StageNorth Groundlings’ Ready, Set, Play event, organized by Lawrence Lee, will be on stage 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at StageNorth Theater, 123 W. Omaha St., Washburn. Masks will be required at the Sunday matinee. Tickets can be purchased in advance on the Groundling’s website, www.thestagenorthgroundlings.org.
Writers, directors, or actors interested in participating can contact Lee at ironic1@ironic1.com. Those who want to provide prompts for the plays can post them on the StageNorth Groundling’s Facebook page.
Putting on a theatrical production usually takes months of rehearsal. But Bay-Area writers, directors and actors will turn that timetable upside down Nov. 12 when they write and perform a short skit using prompts provided by the public – all in a 24-hour rush.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said organizer Lawrence Lee, who will also serve as emcee for the shows. “For the people in the shows and for the audience.”
