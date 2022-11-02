Ready Set Play

The StageNorth Groundlings’ Ready, Set, Play event, organized by Lawrence Lee, will be on stage 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at StageNorth Theater, 123 W. Omaha St., Washburn. Masks will be required at the Sunday matinee. Tickets can be purchased in advance on the Groundling’s website, www.thestagenorthgroundlings.org.

Writers, directors, or actors interested in participating can contact Lee at ironic1@ironic1.com. Those who want to provide prompts for the  plays can post them on the StageNorth Groundling’s Facebook page.

Putting on a theatrical production usually takes months of rehearsal. But Bay-Area writers, directors and actors will turn that timetable upside down Nov. 12 when they write and perform a short skit using prompts provided by the public – all in a 24-hour rush.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said organizer Lawrence Lee, who will also serve as emcee for the shows. “For the people in the shows and for the audience.”

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments