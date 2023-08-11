What happens when you put an accordion-playing musical theater chanteuse, a brilliant classical pianist, and a renowned jazz fiddle/mandolin/guitar-player on stage together? The audience will find out Wednesday Aug. 16 at 5:30 at Bayfield Presbyterian Church when Jan Lee, David Oliver and Randy Sabien will present “For Your Listening Pleasure” as part of the Bayfield Summer Concerts. The program will likely feature some surprises: Broadway showstoppers, some Chopin, some fiddle jazz, some 1930s Parisian Bal Musette and some new, original compositions.

Jan Lee, well-known local singer and actor, has originated many musical theater roles in the Twin Cities and around the US. David Oliver, prize-winning classical and improvisational pianist from Atlanta has performed across the U.S. and abroad. Randy Sabien is a well-known St. Paul fiddle stylist, multi-instrumentalist and teacher who is remembered by many for his Big Top appearances. Summer Concert audiences raved over past performances by Jan Lee and David Oliver, and the addition of Randy Sabien promises even more energy and excitement.

  

