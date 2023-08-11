...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 to 2 NM.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, St Louis, Lake, Cook and Carlton
Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band,
the Fond du Lac Band, the Bad River Reservation, the
northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band, the Grand Portage
Reservation and the Bois Forte Band, Nett Lake and, Lake
Vermilion areas.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
What happens when you put an accordion-playing musical theater chanteuse, a brilliant classical pianist, and a renowned jazz fiddle/mandolin/guitar-player on stage together? The audience will find out Wednesday Aug. 16 at 5:30 at Bayfield Presbyterian Church when Jan Lee, David Oliver and Randy Sabien will present “For Your Listening Pleasure” as part of the Bayfield Summer Concerts. The program will likely feature some surprises: Broadway showstoppers, some Chopin, some fiddle jazz, some 1930s Parisian Bal Musette and some new, original compositions.
Jan Lee, well-known local singer and actor, has originated many musical theater roles in the Twin Cities and around the US. David Oliver, prize-winning classical and improvisational pianist from Atlanta has performed across the U.S. and abroad. Randy Sabien is a well-known St. Paul fiddle stylist, multi-instrumentalist and teacher who is remembered by many for his Big Top appearances. Summer Concert audiences raved over past performances by Jan Lee and David Oliver, and the addition of Randy Sabien promises even more energy and excitement.
