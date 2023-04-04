Probstbookcover.jpg

Beth Probst’s new book “Now What? Navigating Life After Loss” is available starting April 6 at local bookstores and through her website, bethprobst.com. She will also be selling and signing books on April 15 at the Iron River community center during the annual community garage sale.

When Beth Probst was 18, she lost her mother, a recovering alcoholic whose subsequent health issues claimed her life. In 2020, Probst, now 45, lost her father on Christmas Eve. Despite a happy marriage, a beloved son, several advanced degrees and a fulfilling career, Probst still finds herself struggling with grief.

Those struggles, and how she lives with them, are the basis of her new memoir, “‘Now What? Navigating Life After Loss,” available April 6. Filled with frank anecdotes, humor and insight, the highly readable book doesn’t purport to offer answers, but it does let anyone else struggling with loss know that they aren’t alone.

Beth Probst of Iron River has published her second book, “‘Now What? Navigating Life After Loss.” The memoir is a candid look at how losing her parents has affected her life. 

