The Peace Community Choir will perform a late-summer concert Saturday, Aug. 19, beginning at 6 p.m. at Copper Falls State Park.

Enjoy Copper Falls’ beauty and the choir songs directed by the Rev. Don Quigley accompanied by Rich Warren on guitar. A mix of choral pieces combined with an array of old favorites such as: “Old Man River,” “Seventy Six Trombones,” “Last Kiss,” “Rocky Mountain High” and “Country Roads” (Mellen Version) will be performed. The choir will include some solos, sing-alongs and some fun TV theme songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments