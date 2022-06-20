...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
1 of 2
Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua is kicking off its annual free family series with the original musical “Anishinaabe Dibaajimowin: An Ojibwe Story” on Saturday, June 25. The cast features Indigenous performers from the region.
For more than 20 years, Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua has offered a series of free family concerts each summer, gifting top shelf entertainment to the community. The 2022 series is as exciting and varied a line-up as Big Top has ever put together, Executive Director Terry Meyer Matier said.
“Some years we have had a global music theme, bringing music, dance and theater from a variety of cultures,” Meyer Matier said. “This year we have a more eclectic series.”
