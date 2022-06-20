Annishinaabe Cast (1) copy.jpg

Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua is kicking off its annual free family series with the original musical “Anishinaabe Dibaajimowin: An Ojibwe Story” on Saturday, June 25. The cast features Indigenous performers from the region.

For more than 20 years, Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua has offered a series of free family concerts each summer, gifting top shelf entertainment to the community. The 2022 series is as exciting and varied a line-up as Big Top has ever put together, Executive Director Terry Meyer Matier said.

“Some years we have had a global music theme, bringing music, dance and theater from a variety of cultures,” Meyer Matier said. “This year we have a more eclectic series.”

On Aug. 14, the Big Top free family series is featuring the Artrageous performing troupe, a multi-sensory experience that bridges art forms of song, dance and visual arts.

