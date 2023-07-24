Wendy Webb
Contributed photo

Honest Dog Books in Bayfield is welcoming two-time Minnesota Book Award winner Wendy Webb, who has set her past five novels in the fictional town of “Wharton,” based on Bayfield, back for a reading. Her latest book, “The Stroke Winter,” was released in the fall.

The Twin Cities author has been coming to Bayfield “for a million years” and loves everything about it — the small-town feel, the charm — and the welcoming people.

  

