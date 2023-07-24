...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST
WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Tuesday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer, and Price.
Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Honest Dog Books in Bayfield is welcoming two-time Minnesota Book Award winner Wendy Webb, who has set her past five novels in the fictional town of “Wharton,” based on Bayfield, back for a reading. Her latest book, “The Stroke Winter,” was released in the fall.
The Twin Cities author has been coming to Bayfield “for a million years” and loves everything about it — the small-town feel, the charm — and the welcoming people.
