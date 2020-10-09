Arlene Mae Mitchen, age 85, of Benoit, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Benoit. She was born January 9, 1935 in Ashland, the daughter of Arthur and Ann (Kirklewski) Peterson.
Arlene graduated from Ondossagon High School. She married John A. Mitchen on September 20, 1952 in Milwaukee. The couple resided in Milwaukee where they raised their five children. Arlene worked as a teacher’s aide in Milwaukee until retiring to Benoit.
Arlene was an active member of the Benoit community where she helped with the organizing and volunteering of several of the community center events. She also was a member of the St. Peter Catholic Church of Dauby. Arlene loved spending her time reading, listening to Wisconsin public radio and using her computer. In her earlier years, she enjoyed water skiing, playing softball and other athletic activities.
Arlene was always cooking and baking for her family and friends who would stop by her home. She was a caring and loving person with a little feisty and stubborn side at times but was always there if you needed her. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her children, Rick (Dori) Mitchen, Terry Ash, Scott Mitchen, Linda (Jim Bodin) Carrillo and Don (Nadine) Mitchen; grandchildren, Shannon Ash, Stacey (Mary Jo) Ash-Ciardo, Scott (Sarah) Ash, Lindsay Mitchen, Peter Mitchen, Emily Mitchen, Jennifer Mitchen, Amanda (John) O’Leary and Kristina (Jon) Vanderscheuren; great-grandchildren, Jack, Katlyn, Micah, Elijah and PJ; and great-great-grandson, William.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John in 2002 and a brother, Ralph Peterson.
A memorial service will be held at Frost Funeral Home in Ashland in the spring and burial in the Benoit Cemetery.
To view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
