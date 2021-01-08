Arlene M. Slais, age 84, of Ashland, passed away peacefully, Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Court Manor Health Services in Ashland. She was born August 9, 1936 in Saxon, the daughter of Hilding and Ruth (Erickson) Norman.
Arlene was raised and attended schools in Saxon. She married Edward “Abe” Slais on November 2, 1957 in Ashland. The couple lived in Ashland where Arlene worked as a seamstress for the Munsingwear, Inc for over 30 years.
Arlene enjoyed sports and was very athletic. She enjoyed playing in the local bowling and pool leagues and also pitching for her softball team for several years. She was an avid Green Bay Packers Fan and liked to cheer on the local teams as well. Arlene had a big heart for animals and would adopt and foster as many pets as she could. She was also known for her kind, caring and giving ways, her nieces and nephews have many special memories of Christmas time as Arlene and Abe would come to spend the holidays with them.
She is survived by her sisters, Joan (John) Zanella and Mary Norman; brothers, John (Nancy) Norman and Bruce (Roxanne) Norman; nieces and nephews, Jeff (Beth) Lauren, Mark (Sue) Lauren, Kari (Dave) Luoma, Traci (Gordy) Hamberg, Leslie (Dan) Luoma and Rod (Leah) Lauren; sister-in-law, Diana Norman; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews who she adored throughout the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Abe in 2004; sisters and brothers-in-law, Norma (Walter) Kretzschmar, Marvel (Milton) Klinger, Karen (Barry) Lauren and Shirley (Jim) Shannon; brothers and sister-in-law, Allan (PJ) Norman and Eugene Norman.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm, Friday, January 15, 2021 at Frost Funeral Home in Ashland with Pastor Jon Arneson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A reception will follow the services at the Town Hall in Gurney.
A graveside service will be held at the Lakeside Cemetery in Saxon in the spring
Frost Funeral Home of Ashland is assisting the family with arrangements.
