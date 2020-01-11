Ardath Royal “Ardy” Kennedy, age 91 of Marble Cliff, Ohio previously of Bayfield, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. Ardy was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, son of the late Wilmer and Selma Kennedy.
Ardy graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior in 1953. Ardy owned Kennedy Standard Oil gas/service station in Bayfield, Wisconsin for 40 years with his first wife Marguerite “Maggie” Kennedy, who died in 1989. Ardy also owned a hobby shop selling the airplanes he loved to build and fly. Ardy was a humble man who ran businesses, built a home by hand, and gave generously to family and community He was a Green Bay Packer fan, RC airplane enthusiast, and stamp and coin collector. In all the years running the station, Ardy never took a vacation and very much enjoyed his retirement years starting in 1993.
Ardy absolutely adored his wife and the contagious energy she infused in his life. They loved to travel and explore – over the years, he and Donalee owned a boat on Lake Superior and explored the Apostle Islands, took many long road trips, had a winter home in Green Valley, Arizona, and eventually settled full-time in Columbus, Ohio to spend time with grandchildren.
Ardy will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Donalee Kennedy; her daughter, Kelly (Eric) Reo and their children, Savina and Luca; sister, Shirley Bodin of Bayfield, Wisconsin; loving nieces and nephews, Marti (Dan) Peterson, Jay (France) Miller, Sallie (Don) Lightman, Jan Miller, Tom Kennedy, Jill (Hunter) Kennedy, Michael (Brenda) Bodin, Donna (Bob) Apps, and Marlene Hoda. A celebration of life will be held for Ardy in Bayfield, Wisconsin this summer.
Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
