Anthony Rippel Jr., age 58, lost his battle with cancer on April 11, 2020, at his home with his sweetie Dianne of 12 years by his side. Tony was a very supportive son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by many.
His biggest joys in life were music, electronics and Lake Superior. Tony had many jobs in his life including repairing hearing aids, his favorite was working at a Game Farm, 1st mate on his family’s charter fishing boat and working as a local plumber for many years. Tony also a passion for fireworks. He was responsible for the amazing 4th of July firework shows of Cornucopia and Madeline Island for many years. Most recently he was a self-employed repair man, fixing everything from electrical to furnaces to hot tubs. He was there for anyone at any time.
Survived by mother Roberta (Bobbi) Rippel, brothers Nick (Maryann) and John, nephew Zachary, Tony’s sweetie Dianne and her family including her 3 grandchildren which he enjoyed very much.
He was preceded in death by his father Anthony Sr., special aunt Bobbi and uncle Joe Nosko of South Carolina, several special friends.
No services will be held at this time, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn is handling the arrangements. To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.