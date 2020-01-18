Anthony C “Tony” Laurian Jr., age 84, of Washburn, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Court Manor Health Services, in Ashland. He was born June 17, 1935, in Chicago, IL, the son of Anthony C. and Della (Shadaas) Laurian Sr.

In 1953, he graduated from Chicago Vocational School. From 1953 to 1959, he was a Green Beret in the US Army. On July 10, 2000, he married Dawn Nolde, in Tomahawk. For many years, he was a Chicago Police Officer. Tony also was a deputy sheriff for Langlade County and prior to retiring he was a juvenile detention officer in Marathon County. He enjoyed fishing, fly-fishing, fly tying, and hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Dawn, Washburn; two daughters, Tanya (Kristopher) Sowinski, Wausau and Lary (Ian) Tennison, Athens; three grandchildren, Waylynd, Aislynn, and Elawynn Tennison; and a cousin, Bruce (Therese) Laurian, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Mark Anthony Laurian.

Private family services will be held.

Arrangements are by the Bratley Funeral Home, in Washburn.

