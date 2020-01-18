Anthony C “Tony” Laurian Jr., age 84, of Washburn, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Court Manor Health Services, in Ashland. He was born June 17, 1935, in Chicago, IL, the son of Anthony C. and Della (Shadaas) Laurian Sr.
In 1953, he graduated from Chicago Vocational School. From 1953 to 1959, he was a Green Beret in the US Army. On July 10, 2000, he married Dawn Nolde, in Tomahawk. For many years, he was a Chicago Police Officer. Tony also was a deputy sheriff for Langlade County and prior to retiring he was a juvenile detention officer in Marathon County. He enjoyed fishing, fly-fishing, fly tying, and hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn, Washburn; two daughters, Tanya (Kristopher) Sowinski, Wausau and Lary (Ian) Tennison, Athens; three grandchildren, Waylynd, Aislynn, and Elawynn Tennison; and a cousin, Bruce (Therese) Laurian, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Mark Anthony Laurian.
Private family services will be held.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are by the Bratley Funeral Home, in Washburn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.