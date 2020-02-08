Annie F. Gordon, also lovingly known as Bumpy and Bird, age 47, of Red Cliff, WI, passed away, Tuesday February 4, 2020 in Ashland, WI. She was born January 25, 1973 in Washburn, WI the daughter of Frank Gordon Sr. and Alice Pechaver.
Annie attended Bayfield High School until 1991. She attended LCO Ojibwe Community College through the Red Cliff Outreach Site graduating in 2000 with an Associates of Arts Degree in Educational Para-Professional studies. She then received her Associates of Arts Degree in Native American Studies and Computer Applications Graphic Design & Computer Science in 2003. She also studied Art through Capella University.
Annie was proud member of the Red Cliff Tribe where she was active in the community and followed the traditional beliefs. She worked at the Bayfield Inn, and G.T. Passarelli’s in the past where she loved making pizzas.
Annie enjoyed spending time on the computer in various capacities, especially computer graphics, and playing board games. She was an amazing artist who loved painting, Bob Ross and his pictures and collecting “Olivia” art. She also loved her two puppies, Zoey and Izzy, music especially Prince who she was passionate about, the beach, riding in her car, and spending time with her two special friends Ray and Terri. Annie was an amazing daughter, sister, aunt, fiancé, friend, and will be missed by all.
She is survived by her parents, Frank (Myrtle) Gordon Sr., and Alice Pechaver; brother Frank (Barb) Gordon Jr.; nieces Vennessa and Michelle Gordon; fiancé Jeremy Burvee; Brother in law Jerry Sokolowski; niece Stormy, nephews Chance, and Jacob; and special friends Raymond Hanson, and Terri Bearhart; and numerous other nieces, nephews and extended family.
Annie was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Evelyn Gordon and Al and Moochie Pechaver; sister Jamie Sokolowski; and many aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Red Cliff Elderly Center with Jim Pete officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service and a reception will follow.
Arrangements by Bratley Funeral Home, bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
