Ann J. Miller, age 97 of Ashland, WI passed away Monday, Nov 9, 2020 at Ashland Health Services in Ashland. Ann was born Nov 12, 1922 in Mason, WI the daughter of Nicholas and Rose (Golich) Miller.
Ann worked as a clerk for several years at Berwegers Four Corners Store in rural Mason and then at Munsingwear in Ashland as a clothing inspector for many years before retiring. She was a lifetime member of Saint Anne’s Catholic Church in Sanborn, WI and was a member of the Altar Society there. She enjoyed cooking and excelled at pie baking.
Survivors include her sister-in-law, Carol Miller and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews as well as many great-great nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved very much.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Martin, Mike, Joe and John; sisters, Mary Miller, Louise Schraufnagel, Mildred Carlson and Rose Fox as well as her longtime loving companion, August Maas.
A funeral service for Ann will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov 14, 2020 at the Mountain Funeral Home in Ashland with Father Aloyius Anthony officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home in Ashland and continue until the hour of service.
Interment will take place in Saint Anne’s Cemetery in Sanborn, WI.
The Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com.
