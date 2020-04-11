Ann Green, age 70, of Ashland, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center, in Ashland. She was born September 30, 1949, in Ashland, the daughter of Hugh and Sally (Prentice) Bannister.
In 1967, she graduated from Ondossagon High School and then attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, for several years. On August 13, 1982, she married Daniel Green, in Washburn. For 30 years, Ann worked for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services in many capacities and at many different locations throughout the state. She co-owned Our Ladies of Perpetual Sales, an upscale thrift and antique shop in Ashland, until March of 2018. For ten years, Ann was on the Red Cross Fire Disaster Action Team and was a RSVP volunteer, from 2007 until 2020. Ann was a giving and selfless proponent for those with disabilities. She was a true humanitarian who impacted many lives.
She is survived by her loving husband, Daniel, Ashland; a daughter, Rebecca (Jeff Rathsack) Anderson, Juda; two sons, Philip Green, Baraboo and Dustin (Rosa Galloway) Green, Atlanta, GA; mother, Sally Bannister; two grandchildren, Zoe and Alex Rathsack; and a daughter-in-law, Melissa Green, Omro.
She was preceded in death by her father, Hugh Bannister.
There will be a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Ashland Animal Shelter Thrift Shop or Regional Hospice Services.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are by Frost Home for Funerals and Ashland Crematory Services, in Ashland.
