Amy Marie Gordon, age 43 of Ashland, passed away unexpectedly on April 11, 2020. She was born to Cathy Franklin (Hovarter) of Madison and Larry Gordon of Red Cliff. Amy is survived by her son, Jerome Arbuckle and daughter, Chloe Nelis. Amy also opened her home and heart to Nindanis Neveaux who became her other daughter by love. Amy is also survived by her brothers, Travis Barningham, Bill Raunio, Matt Gordon and Joshua Gordon.
When you write an obituary it usually consists of all the accomplishments, education, family members etc. of that person, but when the loss is someone like Amy, nothing is typical. From the day Amy was born until the day of her passing she was unique and so was her family. Amy came from a large extended family, blood relatives…parents, grandparents, brothers and sisters, half/step parents and siblings, non-blood brothers and sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. What an equal opportunity child! Amy was so proud to be a Native American woman and was excited to learn about her heritage and to be able to pass that knowledge on to her children. She loved the medical field and being a CNA.
Amy was unbiased about age, race, religion or wealth. She loved unconditionally, extended a hand and opened her heart to all. Her smile lit the room, laughed easily, cried openly and wore her heart on her sleeve. Amy was in her glory helping others but her most treasured love was her children. She was their rock and they were hers. She will be missed by her family, this community and ALL of the lives she has touched.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, do what Amy would do. Support your community, shop small businesses, donate to animal shelters, volunteer at children/ teenage programs, support the Native American culture, or just give someone a helping hand, hug or smile.
Amy is back safe in the loving arms of her grandmother, Elvy Hovarter.
Due to the current Pandemic, services for Amy will be at a later date.
The Frost Home For funerals in Ashland is handling the arrangements. To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
