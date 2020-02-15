Amy Lynn Margetta

Amy Lynn Margetta, age 51, of Mobile, AL, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 23, 2020. She was born March 1, 1968 in Ashland, WI to Mathew and Vickie (Bennecke) Margetta.

Her early school years were in Ashland and later in San Diego, CA when her family moved there in 1976. She loved going to the beach with her family and especially taking her daughter Jessica.

She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Lynn Margetta, whom she affectionately called "Punkin”; her 4 granddaughters, Taylor Lynn, Rae Lynn, Skylar and Piper; her mother, Vickie (Martin) Stricklin, whom she affectionately called "Motherlynn"; her step-mother, Charlotte Margetta; five siblings, Mathew (Michelle) Margetta Jr., Tammy (Brook) Brannon, Jason (Beth) Margetta, Chad (Lynette) Margetta Sr. and Nicole Hilbun; five step-siblings; Michael, Joseph, Jennifer, Teresa and Martie; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews and cousins; numerous aunts, uncles, great-aunts and uncles; and her companion and fur baby, Zoa.

Preceded in death by her father, Mathew Margetta Sr; her brother, Travis Margetta; Grandmothers, Diana Day Bennecke and Janet A. Margetta; Grandfathers, Clarence R. Bennecke and Mathew Margetta; 2nd Uncle, John R. Margetta; Aunt, Janet Ann Damico; and numerous great-aunts and uncles.

A celebration of Amy's life will be held at a later date.

Hughes Funeral Home and Crematory Daphne, Alabama assisted the family with arrangements.

