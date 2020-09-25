Alice V. (DeFoe) Cadotte, 89, a longtime resident of LaPointe, was rewarded with eternal rest on September 12, 2020 at Marla Vista – The Gardens, a memory care CBRF in Green Bay. Alice was born in Bayfield, on February 4, 1931 to John T. and Dorothy (Sands) DeFoe. She attended St. Francis School in Red Cliff, Holy Family School in Bayfield and Bayfield High School. Alice married the love of her life, Kenneth Cadotte on April 14, 1951 in Las Cruces NM where Ken was stationed while serving in the U.S. Army. Alice returned to Bayfield / La Pointe while Ken served in Korea. She and Ken then moved to Chicago for 14 years before returning to La Pointe in 1967 where they lived until Ken’s poor health took them to Green Bay in September of 2016. After Ken’s passing, Alice remained in Green Bay to be close to her two daughters.
Alice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She had a generous spirit, always putting others’ needs before her own. Her final act of giving was being reunited with Ken, the love of her life, on his birthday. Alice was very hard-working and always on the go. While in Chicago, she worked as a secretary, sold Tupperware and worked in retail sales. When she moved back to the Island, she worked for T.S. Gary for a while. She was librarian for the Madeline Island Public Library for several years and also held jobs at Nelson’s Market and Dockside Gift Shop. She loved working at Dockside and when the opportunity presented itself for her to assume ownership, she did just that and had a very successful business for many years, making many lifelong friends in the process. During that same time, she and Ken owned two rental properties and Alice did all of the bookings and cleaning required for those houses. Somehow, she still found time to make certain that St. Joseph Church was clean and presentable for Mass on the weekend. She also prepared weekly collection deposits for the church. When she finally decided to slow down a little, she and Ken would enjoy catching up with friends over a bite to eat after church on Saturday evening or making almost daily visits to Mission Hill Coffee Shop to stay on top of the Island news.
Alice is survived by her daughters, Denise Cadotte and Marcia LeMere (special friend Marc Larson) of Green Bay and her son, Kenneth “K.C.” (Alice) Cadotte of Washburn. She is also survived by her four grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Katie (Drew) Nielsen, DePere WI, Jenny (Patrick) Fabich, Green Bay WI, Collin Cadotte, Dysart IA and Ethan Cadotte, Washburn and her great grandchildren Avia and Blake Nielsen and Emilia Fabich. Alice is also survived by five siblings - three brothers Eugene DeFoe of Ashland, John DeFoe of Hurley and William DeFoe of Ashland and two sisters Margaret Schmidt of Brooklyn Park MN and Elizabeth (Ken) Lepisto of St. Francis MN and sister-in-law, Sandra DeFoe of Darlington WI as well as many nieces and nephews.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband of 65+ years, Kenneth, four brothers – Marvin DeFoe, Donald DeFoe, James DeFoe, Clement Joseph DeFoe and her sisters Lillian DeFoe and Christine DeFoe. A brother-in-law, Roland “Rocky” Schmidt, and sisters-in-law Virginia DeFoe, Shirley DeFoe, Linda DeFoe and Yvonne Fronsee also preceded her in death.
Due to the family’s concern for the health and safety of all during these COVID-19 times, a private funeral mass will be held. A Celebration of Alice’s Life will take place at a date and time to be determined. Bratley Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Alice’s name. Memorial gifts may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 10984, Green Bay WI 54307.
Alice’s family would like to thank the staff at Marla Vista – The Gardens and her Heartland Hospice team for their loving and compassionate care, Tim Bratley for his guidance, and her extended Island family and friends who remembered her with cards and letters and occasional visits.
Bratley Family Funeral Homes and Ashland Crematory Service is in charge of arrangements. To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
