Alice K. Soulier “Ningabii’anookwe”, 63, of Lac du Flambeau passed away at her home in the care of her loving family on March 18, 2021. She was born on Dec. 31, 1957 the daughter of Mary Ella St. Germain and granddaughter of Peter St. Germain.
She attended the LDF Public School, Flandreau Indian School and Mount Senario College. Alice was a proud member of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians. She worked in many capacities for the tribe, Tribal Council, Wellness Court, Tribal Judge, Family Circles, Children and youth programs.
Family and culture were very important to her. She was a Jingle Dress Dancer at various Pow Wows.
Survivors include her husband Ben Deverney, Sons Kory LaBarge and Benji Poupart, Daughter Angel White Deverney, granddaughter Allyson LaBarge, Grandsons, Gavin LaBarge, Garrin LaBarge and Kory LaBarge Jr.; brothers Wally Soulier, Raymond (Lisa) Soulier, Vincent Snow and Gary Snow all of Lac du Flambeau; Sisters, Mardella (Mike) Gustafson of Bayfield, Teana (David) Clark of Red Lake, MN and Theresa Soulier of Lac du Flambeau, and many more extended family members. Other survivors include, her adopted sisters, Lisa Chapman Soulier of Lac du Flambeau and Sharon Adams of Cass lake, MN and an adopted brother Daryl Poupart; spiritual mom, Mildred “Tinker” Schuman; a special nephew Daryl (Christine Senski) Poupart Jr. and a special niece and God daughter Shylena Billman.
Big Drum ceremonies were held at the Lac du Flambeau Multi-Purpose Building on Saturday March 20, 2021 until Sunday March 21, 2021. Prayers and Feasts were held from March 18-20th 2021 also at the Multi-Purpose Building.
A special thanks to Peter Christensen Health Center, Aspirus Cancer Center and Compassus Hospice.
Bolger Cremation and Funeral Services is assisting the family. www.bolgerfuneral.com
