An Ashland man now running for a seat on the Ashland School Board resigned from that same position in 2015 after district employees accused him of sexual harassment.
Pat Nemec was on the school board for three years in the 1980s and then again won a seat in 2012 and served as its president from 2013 until 2015, when he resigned without explanation.
That resignation came as the district opened an investigation into complaints from at least two employees that Nemec violated district policies forbidding “sexually suggestive objects, pictures, videotapes, audio recordings or literature placed in the work or educational environment which may embarrass or offend individuals.”
Two employees accused Nemec in separate complaints of showing them photos of a naked man on his cell phone, according to documents obtained by the Daily Press under Wisconsin open records law.
“I was aware that he (Nemec) had knee replacement surgery and commented that he appeared to be walking better than before the surgery,” one of the employees wrote in a complaint to the district. The employees’ names are blacked out in documents obtained by the Daily Press.
“He asked if I hadn’t seen his before-and-after picture and then handed me his phone,” the employee continued. “The photo on the screen showed a man naked from the waist down including his penis. I handed him back the phone… He had a huge grin on his face.”
The complaints also accuse Nemec of posting profane and misogynistic memes and comments on his Facebook page, including “numerous sexually explicit images that are completely inappropriate for an elected official of a public school.”
Some of those images, which remain on Nemec’s Facebook page open to public view, refer to sex acts or contain memes that demean women.
One also appears directed at students. It shows a photo of some boys wearing pants that expose their boxer shorts and the words “STOP IT! You look like a f…ing retard.”
The complaint by the employees alleged that any other school district employee would be disciplined and perhaps fired for similar behavior. It asked the district to see that Nemec resign from the board and that it protect the employees who complained from any retaliation or discrimination.
The complaint was filed April 24, 2015; the records requested by the Daily Press contained no letter of resignation or other documents relating to Nemec’s departure, but board records reflect that members accepted his resignation at their May 18, 2015, meeting.
“We basically looked back in the minutes and we were not able to locate anything (detailing Nemec’s resignation agreement),” said Bonnie Stegmann, the district’s business manager and records custodian. “I am assuming it must have been a verbal conversation between Mr. Nemec and the other board members.”
Nemec, an insurance agent in Ashland, declined to say Monday if the harassment allegations were true.
“I’m not going to say nothing on that,” he said. “When I resigned, I resigned due to personal and professional reasons.”
When asked if his Facebook posts, particularly the one calling children retards, were appropriate to someone on or running for school board, he said, “I have no idea. It was printed as a joke. You can take it the way you want to take it.”
The Milwaukee attorney who represented the employees in their original complaint, Tim Hawks, said he could not comment on the possibility that Nemec could be re-elected or how his clients feel about him being in the race.
But he believes their complaint against Nemec still stands and could be revisited were Nemec elected.
“There was no formal withdrawal of the complaint,” he said. “I am thinking he resigned and they (school board members) just let the matter drop.”
As for Nemec, he said that even if he wins the election, he will not serve.
“I’m not even going to accept it even if I did win,” he said. “I am going to be so swamped at work I won’t be able to give it the time it deserves.”
