Ashland girls set for home regional game

The Ashland High School girls basketball team said farewell to its seniors and closed out the regular season on a high note Tuesday.
The Oredockers welcomed the Bayfield Trollers to town for a nonconference matchup, and the Ashland girls came away with a decisive 60-39 home victory in the season finale.
Bayfield (4-15) put up a good fight on the road, and Isabelle Cornelius was the game's leading scorer with 13 points for the Trollers, but Ashland (12-10) relied its depth and balance throughout the game, much as it has all season long.
Senior forward Maddy Cabe hit double figures and led the way with 10 points. Haillee Wilson followed up with nine points, while Mayella Brinker and Faith O'Connor finished with eight apiece. Ashleee Moreland added seven points, and Abbi Moreland chipped in six.
"The win over Bayfield was a good way to finish," Ashland head coach Brett Gunderson said. "It was a special night for the seniors celebrating their last regular season home game. We are finally getting healthy and we are super excited about that."
The Ashland girls have taken their lumps this year so far, between illness and injury affecting the ranks, but the team seems to be regaining its health and good form with two straight wins coming into the postseason.
"I thought the season went well," Gunderson said. "We really battled injury and sickness the last month of the season and I thought all the girls did a fantastic job of stepping up and playing the role they needed to play each night."
This all bodes well for Ashland with the playoffs right around the corner, and the good news is that the team and its six seniors will have one more chance to win at the Sundberg Gym this year when the Oredockers host Waupaca in their Dvision 2 regional opener on Tuesday.
The Comets (3-19) have struggled for much of the season and are entering the playoffs on five straight losses, but the team features scoring threats in Seattle Lettau and Finley Charapata, who both average double-digit scoring each game.
Still, the senior-laden Oredockers look to have the home-court advantage heading into Tuesday's postseason matchup.
"First of all, it will be awesome to not have to travel five hours for our first regional game like the last couple years," Gunderson said. "I really like the matchup for our girls. Watching tape of them, they do a lot of things we are very familiar with, so we shouldn't be surprised with anything they run. We match up position-wise really well, so I think it will be a really good game."
The WIAA Division 2 regional opener between No. 8 seed Ashland and No. 9 seed Waupaca tips off Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Sundberg Gym.
The winner of the game travels to take on top-seeded Hortonville on Friday.
Most teams in the Indianhead Conference also open WIAA postseason play in Division 5 Tuesday evening:
Hurley earned the top seed and hosts No. 16 Winter. No. 2 Northwood hosts No. 15 Washburn; No. 3 Drummond welcomes No. 14 Birchwood; No. 4 Siren hosts No. 13 Bayfield; No. 5 South Shore hosts No. 12 Butternut in the only all-IC matchup; No. 6 Luck welcomes No. 11 Solon Springs; No. 7 seed Mellen hosts No. 10 Webster; and No. 8 Frederic welcomes No. 9 Mercer.
